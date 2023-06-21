Heavy rain, traffic snarls add to commuters’ woes in Bengaluru

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday, throwing normal life out of gear as commuters faced traffic snarls in several areas.

Bengaluru witnesses long traffic jams due to waterlogging of several roads following rainfall. (PTI)

According to the city traffic police, commuters experienced long traffic jams in several central business areas, including Majestic, Shanti Nagar, Corporation Circle, Shivajinagar, Mysuru Road, KR Market, Magadi Road and Vijaya Nagar; while heavy showers left many arterial roads inundated.

Outer Ring Road (ORR) from BEL Circle to Kuvempu Circle to Hebbal Flyover and areas near Anil Kumble Circle and Queen Statue was heavily waterlogged, the Bengaluru traffic police said.

The traffic police alerted commuters on Twitter about the traffic jams and blocked roads, and urged them to drive slow.

““Le Meridian underpass has been closed due to waterlogging... slow moving traffic in Ecospace and Bellandur ring road, due to heavy rain. Advised drive safely. Slow moving traffic on Hebbal Flyover towards International Airport due to waterlogging,” the city traffic police said in a series of tweets.

Traffic towards the Kempegowda International Airport was also affected, while metro stations were packed with crowds who were trying to avoid the roads, officials said.

“Bellandur down ramp running water due to rain cleared with the help of BBMP Mahadevapura RI team. It improves traffic movement from Bellandur to Ecospace junction,” Bengaluru traffic police further tweeted.

Sadashivanagar traffic police also requested motorists to drive their two-wheelers slowly and use low-visibility headlights.

According to the India Meterological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with spells of rain or thundershowers till Saturday, June 24. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru are expected to hover around 27-28 degrees and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The met department has also predicted heavy rains in as many as 15 districts in the state in the coming days. “Rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka till Thursday,” the department said in its daily bulletin.

The IMD said, thunderstorms with lightning accompanied with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places, with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph over interior parts of Karnataka. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka over the next 48 hours as well, it added.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by four to five degrees Celsius at isolated places over Interior Karnataka and above normal by three to four degrees Celsius at a few places over coastal Karnataka till Thursday, the IMD said.

