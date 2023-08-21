Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: Cops alert commuters on a working day

The Bengaluru traffic returns on a Monday morning with various employees reaching to the office after a weekend. As the metro work at Outer Ring Road is going on, the traffic cops warned about the slow movement of vehicles in a few areas of the city. Stay on this page for more live updates on Bengaluru traffic.

In September, among the 29 Bengaluru Traffic Police officers to be punished were 17 police constables, eight head constables, three assistant sub-inspectors, and one police sub-inspector. (PTI)