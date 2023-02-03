Bengaluru traffic news: 18-month-old baby dies as ambulance gets stuck - Report

In an unfortunate development, a one and a half year old girl died while being transported to hospital in an ambulance, as it got stuck in a traffic jam. The tragedy occurred at the Nelamangala - Goreguntepalya junction, Times Now reported.

The child was being shifted from Hassan to Bengaluru's NIMHANS - National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences - for treatment, however the delay of approximately 20 minutes in traffic led to her passing away en route to the institute.

The deceased child's identity could not be ascertained immediately. A video of the ambulance went viral on the internet.

In a similar incident, a 62-year-old man from Doddane village of Chamarajanagar district was carried on a makeshift stretcher for 10 kilometres to the nearest hospital by villagers as there was no ambulance service available. He was suffering from a respiratory issue and was in need of urgent medical attention.

However, the Bengaluru traffic police obtained clearance to purchase adaptive signal lights last month, which will allow ambulances to pass through busy junctions during rush hours. With the help of these sensors, the technology will open the signals for ambulances detecting the vehicle from as far as 200 meters.