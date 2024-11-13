Bengaluru Traffic Police collect 30.57 lakh in fines from delivery riders in crackdown: Report

In a major enforcement drive, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) registered nearly 6,000 cases against e-commerce delivery personnel on Monday for violating traffic rules. The operation aimed to curb the increasing number of violations by delivery riders, who often operate under tight deadlines. The violations covered more than 12 categories.(X)

During the drive, a total of 5,979 violations were recorded, with fines amounting to ₹30.57 lakh, Deccan Herald reported.

The violations covered more than 12 categories, including no parking, riding without helmets, and unauthorized entry into restricted zones.

Check post here:

Violations

The highest number of violations came from pillion riders not wearing helmets, with 2,304 cases registered. Other notable offenses included 1,260 instances of vehicles parked in no-parking zones, 671 cases of no-entry zone violations, and 523 riders without helmets. Additionally, 281 people were booked for jumping traffic signals.

E-bikes, often used for short delivery trips, also attracted attention. Although they are exempt from helmet and document-related violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the police issued fines for offenses such as riding on the footpath, parking on the footpath, riding against one-way traffic, and signal jumping.

‘Embrace public transport’

Recently, Bengaluru Traffic police urged citizens to embrace public transport as a means to reduce traffic congestion, lower emissions, and foster a greener city for future generations.

On World Transport Day, the police specifically called on IT employees to use public transport at least once a week.

In a city-wide initiative, the traffic police also invited the public to take a pledge in support of public transportation on World Public Transport Day, observed on Sunday. The pledge encourages citizens to use public transport for daily commutes and consider alternative modes of transport, such as cycling or walking, for shorter trips. It also promotes the use of eco-friendly transportation options.

(Also Read: Shivajinagar road in Bengaluru to be partially closed for 30 days; Check alternate routes here)