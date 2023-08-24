News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Vehicle breakdown near Tin Factory, cops issue advisory
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Vehicle breakdown near Tin Factory, cops issue advisory

Aug 24, 2023 09:44 AM IST
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The city saw early morning traffic as heavy vehicles plied in the midst of office and school-going crowd. 

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital continued to see vehicle breakdowns, illegal parking of vehicles on footpaths and the movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours on Thursday morning, owing to traffic snarls as office and school-going crowd also joined.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and transport issues. (HT File/Representative use)
Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and transport issues. (HT File/Representative use)

  Aug 24, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    Vehicle breakdown near Tin Factory towards Kasturi Nagar

    The Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday evening issued an advisory on social media to commuters and said vehicular movement is slow due to a vehicle breakdown near the Tin Factory towards Kasturi Nagar. They requested the public to cooperate and plan their commute accordingly until the vehicle is removed.

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Vehicle breakdown near Tin Factory

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 09:44 AM IST

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The city saw early morning traffic as heavy vehicles plied in the midst of office and school-going crowd. 

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and transport issues. (HT File/Representative use)
ByYamini C S

