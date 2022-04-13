Bengaluru: Two arrested with 21kg weed worth 10 lakh

Two persons, both aged 22, have been arrested by Kalasipalya police on Tuesday after being caught red-handed trying to peddle drugs to clients on their scooter.

The peddlers have been identified as Bhanuprakash Reddy and Nitin, from who police have seized 21.3 kilograms of marijuana, worth Rs. 10 lakhs. Both the peddlers have reportedly confessed to their crime with police upon confrontation, saying that they obtained the dugs from Andhra Pradesh.

Police are now reportedly trying to assess their network and carrying out further interrogations. Nitin and Bhanuprakash were reportedly waiting on their scooter to hand over drugs to their clients when PSI Prasanna questioned them after suspecting deception.

Police have told The Hindu that the accused were both habitual offenders who used a scooter to make transactions to avoid police attention. Both suspects have been arrested by police and a case have been booked against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The peddlers reportedly bought the drugs from their contacts in Andhra Pradesh and meant to sell the lot to their clients in Bengaluru. Bhanuprakash and Nitin are both residents of Gundlur in YSR (Kadapa) district of Andhra Pradesh.

Reports also said that police had received intel on the duo prior to them carrying out the trade and were stationed at the spot at 9:45 am to catch them in the act.

Police also told a leading daily that the peddlers used to sell drugs in Bengaluru because of the large profit they could make in the city. In a similar instance, Bengaluru police had arrested a couple who worked as tattoo artists in Bengauru.

They reportedly had a helper who would deal the drugs for them. The couple resorted to drug peddling to lead a luxurious lifestyle, and were identified as Vishnupriya, 22 years old, of Kothannur, her partner Sigil Varghese, 32 years old of Coimbatore, and their helper Vikram, 23 years old.