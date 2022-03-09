Bengaluru couple arrested for dealing in drugs to maintain a luxurious lifestyle

Bengaluru police have arrested a couple with a helper who was into dealing drugs to lead a luxurious lifestyle. Three people who were arrested were identified to be Vishnupriya (22) of Kothannur, her partner Sigil Varghese (32) of Coimbatore, and their helper Vikram (23).

Sigil Varghese and Vishnupriya came from Kerala to Bengaluru for their studies. Vishnupriya and her lover Sigil were both residents of Kothannur. They later rented a house and began working as tattoo artists. But slowly they were caught in drug addiction and wanted to lead a life of luxury. That's when they decided to sell drugs to maintain their high-profile lifestyle.

They have been involved in drug dealings since 2020, according to police. Drugs from Kerala and Coimbatore were sold to various prestigious college students in Bengaluru. The police reports claim that the drugs were brought to Bengaluru via Visakhapatnam. Vikram helped deliver them to their customers. Vikram was allegedly caught last Saturday in BTM Layout with 80 grams of hashish oil.

Following his statement, police raided Vishnupriya and Sigil's home, seizing 12 kg of hashish oil worth ₹7 crore. The raid was carried out after police received official information from other sources as well. ₹8 crores of various other types of drugs were seized from the accused. Their bank transactions are now being investigated by the police.