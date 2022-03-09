Bengaluru couple arrested for dealing in drugs to maintain a luxurious lifestyle
Bengaluru police have arrested a couple with a helper who was into dealing drugs to lead a luxurious lifestyle. Three people who were arrested were identified to be Vishnupriya (22) of Kothannur, her partner Sigil Varghese (32) of Coimbatore, and their helper Vikram (23).
Sigil Varghese and Vishnupriya came from Kerala to Bengaluru for their studies. Vishnupriya and her lover Sigil were both residents of Kothannur. They later rented a house and began working as tattoo artists. But slowly they were caught in drug addiction and wanted to lead a life of luxury. That's when they decided to sell drugs to maintain their high-profile lifestyle.
They have been involved in drug dealings since 2020, according to police. Drugs from Kerala and Coimbatore were sold to various prestigious college students in Bengaluru. The police reports claim that the drugs were brought to Bengaluru via Visakhapatnam. Vikram helped deliver them to their customers. Vikram was allegedly caught last Saturday in BTM Layout with 80 grams of hashish oil.
Following his statement, police raided Vishnupriya and Sigil's home, seizing 12 kg of hashish oil worth ₹7 crore. The raid was carried out after police received official information from other sources as well. ₹8 crores of various other types of drugs were seized from the accused. Their bank transactions are now being investigated by the police.
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine MP; thanks PM Modi for aid
India has a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership which needs to be reconsidered not only because of Ukraine but also for all of Putin's misdeeds, Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash said.
UP polls: In letter to EC, BJP demands ‘full protection’ of vote counting venues
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was 'scared' as his party is going to win Ayodhya and claimed poll officials were tampering with the EVMs. The former chief minister cited purported instances of EVMs found in undisclosed locations across Uttar Pradesh.
Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow
Sumy has been impacted heavily in the last few days with missile strikes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 14th day on Wednesday.