Bengaluru: Two men spray paint ‘sorry’ on school walls, streets
- Police are working to trace the identity of the two men who were seen on a CCTV footage painting the word “sorry” all over the walls of a private school in Bengaluru.
Two men spray painted the word 'sorry' in red all over the premises of a private school and on surrounding streets in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area on Tuesday.
Police said efforts to trace those behind the incident are ongoing.
Two bike-borne persons were seen in CCTV footage recovered from the street across the Shanthidhama School.
The school premises however did not have a CCTV camera installed.
Based on the video, the two men were seen carrying a big box used by delivery executives of food delivery services.
The DCP of West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev Patil told reporters that efforts are on to identify and trace the miscreants.
Dr Patil further said, “We checked the CCTV footage, no complaint has been given, CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys, then they take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area.”
The private school refused to register a complaint regarding the issue with the police. While the reason behind the apologies are unknown, one report quoted police as saying that the school authorities suspected it was the handiwork of some students who might be upset that their issues were not being addressed.
Meanwhile, another report said the police suspect that it could be the work of a spurned lover.
Hindustan Times could not verify either report.
Further investigation is underway, headed by the Kamakshipalya police.
If the miscreants were apprehended by police, they could be charged for an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.
-
21-year-old arrested for killing lover, dumping body in railway tracks
Mumbai A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing Khairnar's friend, stuffing Sarika Damodar Chalke (26), who was reported missing by family members at the Dindoshi police station's body in a gunny bag and dumping it on the railway tracks between Matunga and Mahim on Tuesday. Senior police inspector Mumbai Central Government Railway Police station, Kedari Pawar, said that two trackmen had noticed the gunny bag in the tracks between Matunga and Mahim stations at about 9.30 am on Tuesday.
-
Polls to seven MLC seats in Karnataka set to be "unopposed"
The biennial election to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled for June three, is set to be "unopposed", as all the seven nominations filed are in order. The ruling BJP has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice-president Laxman Savadi, party's state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the MLC elections in which the Members of the Legislative Assembly will vote.
-
Embracing killer of ex-PM sets wrong precedent: Shiv Sena criticises MK Stalin
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for welcoming Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict AG Perarivalan, saying such acts set a wrong precedent and do not sit well in the political culture of the country. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said that Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in May 1991 was shocking but a chief minister embracing Perarivalan is even more shocking.
-
Mumbai Traffic Police to enforce helmet rule for pillion riders from Jun 9
The Mumbai Traffic Police will start penalising two-wheeler riders if the pillion rider is without a helmet from June 9, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. A similar penalty will be imposed for pillion riders without helmets. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said they penalise an average of 1,200 two-wheeler riders for helmetless riding every day. Roushan said that the police are also writing to schools and colleges to create awareness on road safety and the helmet rule.
-
Cops to penalise helmetless pillion riders from June 9
Mumbai In a move to promote safety, pillion riders on two-wheelers will be penalised for not wearing helmets from June 9 onwards. The Mumbai traffic police issued a warning on Wednesday and said that they will start penalising pillion riders after 15 days. Usually, a helmetless rider has to pay a fine of ₹500. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that on an average, they are penalising about 1,200 two-wheelers daily.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics