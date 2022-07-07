Bengaluru undeterred by Omicron wave, residential unit sales rise 34% | See list
- With high vaccination rates and ‘back to office’ plans in place, the co-working sector bounced back to dominate the transacted space during the period.
The Bengaluru residential real estate market remained undeterred by the Omicron wave of Covid-19 with a 34 per cent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of 2022, a report by global consultants Knight Frank said. Residential real estate prices were, in fact, highest in Bengaluru - a 7 per cent YoY increase, followed by a 5 per cent increase in Pune and a 4 per cent increase in Mumbai.
ALSO READ | Global Livability Index: Bengaluru, ranked 146, scores least among Indian cities
|Average price change across markets during Q1 2022
|Market
|YoY Change
|QoQ Change
|Bengaluru
|7%
|2%
|Pune
|5%
|5%
|Mumbai
|4%
|2%
|Kolkata
|4%
|4%
|NCR
|3%
|5%
|Ahmedabad
|3%
|3%
|Hyderabad
|1%
|1%
|Chennai
|1%
|2%
Co-working sector dominates office real estate market
The city’s office market, which was especially sensitive to the economic upheavals caused by the pandemic, also saw a significant increase in transaction volumes. During the January-June period, the city accounted for office transactions of 3.5 million square feet, a year-on-year increase of 5 per cent as per the realty advisory and management firm.
ALSO READ | Bengaluru in top APAC cities for sustainable commercial real estate: Report
With high vaccination rates and ‘back to office’ plans in place, the co-working sector bounced back to dominate the transacted space during the period. Bengaluru accounted for a substantial 43 per cent of the total space transacted by the co-working sector.
While transaction volumes have grown, rental levels have also stabilised or grown in sequential terms over the past two quarters. Even in YoY terms, rents have stayed stable or grown in five of the eight markets under our coverage. Bengaluru, the largest office market in India, saw rental levels grow by 4 per cent YoY.
|Average rent growth across markets during Q1 2022
|Market
|YoY Change
|QoQ Change
|Bengaluru
|4%
|3%
|Pune
|1%
|8%
|Chennai
|0%
|0%
|Hyderabad
|0%
|0%
|Ahmedabad
|0%
|0%
|NCR
|-1%
|0%
|Kolkata
|-3%
|0%
|Mumbai
|-3%
|0%
-
MP minister to write to Twitter to check messages hurting religious sentiments
Taking a serious note of the depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in an alleged derogatory manner by some people, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that he will write a letter to Twitter to check tweets aimed at hurting religious sentiments of people.
-
Panic in North Bengal, Sikkim as Nairobi Fly causes skin burns, rashes
Panic gripped a large section of people living in the hilly regions of north Bengal and neighbouring state Sikkim after more than 100 people reported skin allergies triggered by an insect popularly known as Nairobi Fly. While around 100 students of a private engineering college in east Sikkim reported skin allergies in the last couple of days, similar cases have also been reported from Mirik, Darjeeling and Siliguri.
-
Mumbai rain latest updates: Central Railway to hold emergency block | Top points
A two-hour emergency block, the timings of which are yet to be announced, will be performed by Central Railway and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to remove the balance portion of a wall, after a part of the structure collapsed on tracks near Masjid railway station. Trains under Western Railway, at the time of last update (11am), were running normally. Read Rain batters India in rare monsoon sprint (4.)
-
Bhagwant Mann marries Dr Gurpreet Kaur: Wedding over, this is the lunch menu
A spread of lip-smacking food was laid out for Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's wedding function in Chandigarh. A food menu of the function, obtained by news agency ANI, showed that guests at the wedding were served the best of Indian cuisine including Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian. They also got to devour some Italian dishes including the Lasagna Siciliano. This is Bhagwant Mann's second marriage.
-
‘Personal issues’ led to communal clashes in Karnataka's Kerur, says CM Bommai
A communal clash that broke out in Karnataka's Kerur was due to 'personal issues' between the two sides, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, a day after violence erupted in the town over alleged eve-teasing. The situation in Kerur continues to be peaceful but tense, and a total of 18 people – from both the Hindu and Muslim communities – have been arrested. Overall, at least four people were injured in the clashes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics