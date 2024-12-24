Bengaluru Volvo SUV crash: CCTV captures truck overturning on NH 48, killing CEO and family

CCTV footage has emerged capturing the horrifying accident on National Highway 48 near Bengaluru that claimed the lives of a CEO of a Bengaluru-based tech firm, and five members of his family. The incident occurred at around 11 am near Tippagondanahalli, along the Bengaluru-Tumakuru stretch of the highway. (X/@vijeshetty)

The incident occurred on Saturday when a container truck lost control and toppled onto the roof of their Volvo XC90 SUV, crushing all six members as they traveled to their hometown of Sangli in Maharashtra.

The incident occured around 11 am near Tippagondanahalli on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru stretch of the highway. The container truck, carrying 26 tonnes of metal, crossed the median after losing control, struck a milk truck, and then toppled onto the family’s vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Despite the man slowing down his SUV in an attempt to avoid the collision, the heavy truck fell directly onto it.

The devastating accident caused a massive traffic jam that lasted for hours as authorities worked to clear the scene.

The crash caused significant disruption, with traffic on the busy highway brought to a standstill for several hours as authorities worked to clear the wreckage. According to Nelamangala traffic police, the accident was exacerbated by the sheer weight of the truck’s load. Officials believe that had the truck been empty or carrying a lighter load, the tragic loss of life could have been avoided, Times of India reported.

(Also Read: 'Word Santa does not make it religious’: Cubbon Reads defends Bengaluru park gathering amid controversy)

Hazardous stretch

Investigators noted that the accident occurred at a spot with a slight incline, which has previously been identified as a hazardous stretch. A senior officer told TOI that a similar accident took place at the same location earlier this year, raising concerns about road safety and the need for stricter monitoring in the area.

(Also Read: Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara orders CID inquiry into BJP MLC CT Ravi incident)