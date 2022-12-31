Bengaluru wakes up to the last day of the year in fog

‘Garden City’ Bengaluru woke up to dense fog on the last day of the year, with cold temperatures and AQI levels in ‘unhealthy’ category. Several residents went on microblogging site Twitter to share images captured early on Saturday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“#Bengaluru Is In Fog....” a social media user wrote, and posted images of the misty city.

“17 degree, fog-covered last morning of 2022 in Bengaluru,” another user wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru traffic police in the Whitefield area also took to social media to caution commuters to drive carefully amid low visibility. “Drive slow, carefully & cautiously in the Foggy weather conditions, the visibility is low this morning,” their tweet read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A media professional also shared a picture of the view from her balcony, writing, “I woke up to this beautiful foggy morning in Bangalore. Reminded of the Rajasthan & Delhi winter. Good morning and happy new year's eve everyone.”

“Morning #Bengaluru quite a foggy end of year,” another said, with more pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecasted dry weather conditions in the Karnataka capital for New Year's Day after bouts of rain made some appearances in late December. Temperatures in the city were between 22 to 24 degrees Celsuis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, air quality in the city was at "unhealthy" levels of 152 as of 8 am on Saturday morning, with most areas in Bengaluru logging a “poor” AQI. Carbon monoxide was the biggest pollutant, as per AQI.in. The website also forecasted similar AQI on Sunday with levels above 100, and said AQI is expected to go down to healthier levels in the coming week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON