The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a massive protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Tuesday over the prevalant water crisis in the IT city. The BJP alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government failed to handle the severe water crisis . Several BJP MLAs, MPs and other leaders held empty water buckets and demanded the government devise solutions for the looming water crisis in the IT hub. ‘Karnataka govt is clueless': BJP's Tejasvi Surya slams Cong on water crisis

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya said, “From the last 20 days, people of Bengaluru have been dealing with water problems and the state government is not even bothered about it. Both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar did not even care to visit the affected areas and see how the situation is on the ground. The people of the city are left high and dry.”

Surya also alleged that the government is out of action. “Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are evidently out of action. The administration is clueless, and the situation will only worsen if the government does not develop an action plan,” he added.

The BJP MP continued his attack on the ruling Congress, saying it is only working to keep their alliance partner (DMK) in Tamil Nadu happy. “To keep its alliance partners in TN happy, Congress even took steps detrimental to the city, forgetting the interests of residents of Bengaluru,” he said.

On Sunday, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that the BJP is trying to make the water crisis a political issue in the state. “The water problem is due to lack of rain in the state. The BJP is trying to politicise the issue without a proper context. The government is already working to fix the water issue and I directed the BWSSB officials to come up with solutions.”

Amid criticism and protests against the government over allegations that Cauvery water was being released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu, he clarified that the discharge was meant for Bengaluru and not the neighbouring state. He also stressed that there is no question of releasing water to Tamil Nadu now.