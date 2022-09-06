Bengaluru: Water floods luxurious villa's living room | See pics

Rain spared no one in the Karnataka capital on Tuesday, including the elite and the VIPs, as water flooded into homes and private villas in Bengaluru amid heavy rain since Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shocking visuals from across the city flooded social media, showing the damage done to property by the non-stop rain, particularly in north and east Bengaluru. A picture of a private villa's living room in Epsilon, Yemalur, took the cake, showing luxurious furniture and decor half submerged in muddy rain water.

Villa in Bengaluru's Yemalur area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The property, located near Marathahalli, saw severe flooding. The internet was abuzz with sympathies and suggestions. A communications strategy consultant, Karthik, said, “This is hard-earned money down the drain. Plain horrendous for those who have spent their money, trusting the town/city.”

Meanwhile, another netizen, called Kirti, posted, “Will take time to get rid of the water stains on walls/furniture! Electronics that were water damaged will have to be replaced, if they can't be repaired!”

Read: On Bengaluru rain, minister says, ‘If New York received this downpour’

Many netizens however came to Bengaluru's defence, a Twitter user called Umang Chordia replying, “This is from Epsilon. Home to most of Bangalores millionaires. The entire property was built over a lake bed, so not really surprised. Trust/Check the developer. Bangalore didn't ask for the homes to be built on Lake beds. Greedy Real estate companies did.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People buying/developing properties on wetlands/lake beds/overflow areas will invite disaster - unavoidable,” another tweeted.

Visuals aired by India Today also showed the Vasant Nagar underpass near Kumarakrupa road flooded with rain water, blocked for public use. This was 300 metres away from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's official residence, and 200 metres away from former CM Yediyurappa's home as well. The area also housed eight cabinet ministers and had an elite golf club on the other side.

Life in Bengaluru city was brought to an absolute standstill after continuous rain for the past two days, with officials pointing fingers at the previous government for the civic apathy citizens deal with today.

Read: Girl electrocuted in Bengaluru after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This (flooding and other problems in Bengaluru) is done because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. They (Congress) have given permission right, left, centre (for construction) in the lakes, tank bunds, buffer zones, that is the reason for this,” CM Bommai said on Tuesday afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON