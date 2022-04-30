Bengaluru weather update: April 29 was hottest day of the year, expect rain
Bengaluru witnessed hottest day of the year today with city's maximum temperature touching 35.2 degrees celsius till 1:45 pm. The City is enduring an unexpected rise in temperature since the onset of summer with an average temperature ranging between 34°C and 36°C last week, with April being the hottest month.
Going by temperature records at various weather stations in and around Bengaluru, Kasturi Nagar WS reported 35.6 degrees celsius and Pride Orchid WS, near Whitefield, recorded 37.3 degrees celsius.
IMD officials were reported as saying, this year’s temperatures are comparatively lower due to convectional rainfall and this is not a heatwave as the temperature is just 1 to 2 degrees celsius above normal. For a Heatwave, the max temperature should be at least 4.5 degrees celsius above normal.
The residents are battling a double whammy with unbearable summer heat and incessant power cuts making things worse in the city, as power demand intensifies.
Rain relief is on its way with the city expected to receive scattered rainfall in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its bulletin on Friday, April 29, IMD has forecasted rain and thundershowers for the next 24 hours beginning. The sky is likely to be cloudy on Saturday, April 30, in light of this. Further, on Sunday, May 1, rain and thundershowers would be very likely once again.
Approach road to Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home: Martyr’s relatives decry slow pace of land acquisition
Municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with relatives of Sukhdev Thapar at MC's Zone-D office on Friday to discuss the project to provide a direct approach to the ancestral house of the martyr in Naughara Mohalla. A team of MC officials led by assistant town planner Mohan Singh also demarcated the encroachments at the site in the evening amid resistance.
Uddhav asks Sena leaders to go on the offensive against MNS, BJP
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked party spokespersons to go aggressive against Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party when countering the two parties. At a meeting with spokespersons, Thackeray also instructed them to expose the “bogus” Hindutva of Raj Thackeray, who heads the MNS. The chief minister also met Sena MPs at his official residence Varsha. The Sena chief is slated to address a rally in Mumbai on May 14.
Maha Dy CM, Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh’s son meet Gadkari in Nagpur
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, home minister Dilip Walse Patil and jailed former minister Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh held a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leader and union transport minister Nitin Gadkari for over 40 minutes on Friday evening in Nagpur. Pawar accompanied by the Maharashtra home minister Wadse-Patil also visited Maoist-hit Gadchiroli during his one-day Vidarbha tour and felicitated jawans of C-60 Battalion which is engaged in thwarting militants in Gadchiroli District.
Buddha Nullah cleaning project: Ludhiana MC chief directs officials to install interceptor lines before monsoons
To expedite works to clean the Buddha Nullah, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting of the monitoring committee constituted under the project at the MC's Zone D office on Friday. The problems being faced in installation of interceptor lines in Upkar Nagar and nearby areas, difficulty in identifying a location for installation of a pumping station near Gaughat Gurdwara and shifting of electricity lines were discussed.
Ludhiana industrialists raise issues of poor roads, overflowing sewage
Avon Cycles Limited hosted a meeting with leading industrialists of the city to discuss major issues being faced by them and ways to resolve them . The meeting was also attended by MLA of Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna. Chairman and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa, joint managing director Rishi Pahwa and executive director Mandeep Pahwa welcomed her on the occasion.
