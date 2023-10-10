Bengaluru weather update: IMD issues ‘heavy rain’ alert; Check traffic advisories, waterlogging visuals

Bengaluru woke up to a foggy morning on Tuesday after large bouts of rain last evening, which resulted in severe waterlogging in a number of areas, blocking vehicular movement and causing congestion. The showers filled underpasses and submerged many roads.

State faces “large deficit”

Bengaluru experiences heavy rain and waterlogging, residents share visuals.(@BalagereConnect/X)

The downpour came as a relief amidst a drought-like situation being witnessed in several districts of Karnataka, leading to a renewed debate between southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over Cauvery river water sharing.

However, 24 of 31 districts continued to face a “large deficit”, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said after analysing data from the start of the month. Three districts - Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru - saw “deficit” rainfall, while four others - Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Kodagu saw “normal” rainfall from October 1 to October 9, it said.

IMD issues forecast, “heavy rainfall” warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rain in many places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka, while north interior parts of the state are expected to see dry weather for the next two days.

The department issued a “heavy rainfall” warning in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Hassan districts, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru districts till Wednesday.

For Bengaluru city, the department predicted a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers - heavy at times - very likely, especially towards evenings and night time.

Temperature forecast

Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to three degrees over Vijayapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Raichur and Koppal districts, and minimum temperature is also likely to be above normal by two degrees at isolated places over Kodagu, Mysuru, Davanagere and Mandya districts, the IMD estimated.

Minimum temperatures could be below normal by three to four degrees at isolated places over Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts, the IMD added. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru are expected to be around 29 and 21 degrees Celsius in the city till Wednesday, respectively. Bagalkote recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius across the state, the IMD added.

The KSNDMC said two of the top three locations to receive the highest rainfall over the last 24 hours were in Bengaluru Urban district, with Horamavu in Mahadevapura Taluk and Manduru in Bengaluru East Taluk receiving 99 and 95 mm of rain, respectively. Kembalu in Channarayapatna Taluk of Hassan District witnessed 96 mm of rain.

Visuals of Waterlogging

Several residents in Bengaluru shared visuals of the inundation after heavy rain.

Cops also posted traffic advisories for office and school goers on Tuesday morning.

The city saw mist, fog and clouds in the early hours, making residents wonder if ‘the winter is coming’.

