Bengaluru weather update: Thundershowers likely, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a thunderstorm warning over some pockets of Karnataka for Thursday and Friday. Rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state over the next 48 hours, the department said.

The IMD’s forecast indicates rains and thundershowers are expected in Bengaluru and parts of the state on Thursday and Friday. (HT File)

A few places over interior Karnataka and isolated places over coastal Karnataka are also expected to receive rain on Friday, it added.

Thunderstorms are likely to occur on Thursday over Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts of North Interior Karnataka (NIK), and over Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka (SIK).

Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgiri districts of North Interior Karnataka might get rain on Friday, along with Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts of South Interior Karnataka.

“Rainfall occurred at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on Wednesday, however dry weather prevailed over North Interior Karnataka,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius over the state, whereas Bagalkote recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 13.0 degrees Celsius, it added.

Karnataka could witness maximum temperatures above normal by two to three degrees Celsius at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka till Friday morning, while minimum temperature is also likely to be below normal by three to four degrees Celsius at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, it said.

For Bengaluru city, the met department predicted a partly cloudy sky, with light rain very likely. Mist is also very likely during early morning hours in some areas, with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 32 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively. Bengaluru could see thundershowers over the next 48 hours, it added.

