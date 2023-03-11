Heat wave warning issued over some parts of Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a heat wave warning for some parts of Karnataka on Friday, saying that hot conditions are very likely over isolated places in Coastal Karnataka till Sunday. Average maximum temperature across the state was at 36.7 degrees Celsius, recorded at Uttara Kannada district. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The weather agencies predicted districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada would face a heat wave, with maximum temperatures likely to be above normal by four to five degrees Celsius till Saturday and three to four degrees Celsius above normal till Sunday at a few places over Coastal Karnataka.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are also predicted to be below normal by three to four degrees Celsius till Saturday and two to three degrees Celsius below normal till Sunday over Coastal Karnataka.

The KSNDMC said an average minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Hassan district, and that minimum temperature in the range of nine to 11 degrees Celsius was recorded in parts of Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Hassan and Shivamogga districts.

Average maximum temperature across the state, however, was at 36.7 degrees Celsius, recorded at Uttara Kannada district. 78 per cent of the geographical area in the state recorded a maximum temperature in the range of 32 to 38 degrees Celsius, the centre said. Maximum temperature in the range of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius was recorded in some parts of Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, it added.

Panambur and Honavar in Karnataka recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, whereas, Bagalkote recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD also issued a surface wind warning till Sunday, saying that strong surface winds with speed reaching 30 kilometres per hour (kmph) at isolated places over Interior Karnataka.

For Bengaluru, the department forecasted a partly cloudy sky, with surface winds likely to be strong at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively, till Sunday.