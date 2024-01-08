Bengaluru West Division Police organised the "Say No to Drugs" walkathon today. Actor Ganesh flagged off the walkathon. Bengaluru West Division Police organise ‘Say No to Drugs’ walkathon

S Girish, DCP West Division, Bengaluru City said, "We want to create awareness among all students, we are having such awareness programmes all over the city. Today we decided to conduct it in the West Division. Many students have been asked to participate in this walkathon. We need to spread the 'Say No To Drugs' message..."

He said that the walkathon will create awareness among youths to stay away from drugs because drugs affect health, lead to academic failure, and jeopardize safety.

"Awareness is the real thing that should be spread amongst the public in today's world. Many students have gathered here today. So, we will take a walk."

"In all the jurisdictions, all over the city, you will find such walkathons happening. And, it is actually good to spread awareness."

He reiterated to fight relentlessly against the drug menace and highlighted the importance of awareness programmes.

"It is a continuous and relentless job. We need to fight against this menace. It doesn't mean that we don't need to seize the drugs. We need to do things from both fronts like bring in criminals who are involved in drug issues and at the same time awareness must be spread", S Girish, DCP West Division, Bengaluru City added further.