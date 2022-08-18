Bengaluru woman's tweet on why she was denied a house is viral
A woman was denied houses in Bengaluru on the basis of her religion.
A woman hunting for houses in Bengaluru faced rejection by homeowners because of her religious beliefs. The woman, called Haifa, shared snippets of her interaction with house owners on social media, in which they deny giving her the house after learning of her faith.
In one of the interactions, Haifa is asked for her name and then told “Property is available but owner wants a Hindu family.” The woman's posts have since gone viral, drawing both supporters and sceptics.
“If everyone is done celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, here is how I spent my Aug 15th,” She wrote on Twitter, and also attached screenshots of her conversation with house owners in the city.
While some suggested that she file a complaint with police on basis of religious discrimination, some showed understanding of where the owners are coming from, saying that it is their choice whom they want to deal with.
One user called Naveen took a general stand, saying, “In our ‘modern metro cities’, many Hindus don't get a house as they eat meat. Bachelor men don't get house cause they drink & smoke. Single women don't get house for rent cause they ‘invite trouble’. Police, lawyers & journalists don't get house cause they ‘speak too much law’.”
Meanwhile, another shared a similar experience, writing, “It is not a big deal, I was not able to get a room for RENT because I'm a Muslim. Also, still there are people who don't have such type of issues. Even some people told me politely they don't want any non-veg people, don't feel bad.”
