A woman from Bengaluru sued e-commerce giant Flipkart for selling a shampoo for a price that is higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), reported The Times of India. The Bengaluru city consumer court asked Flipkart to pay a total of ₹20,000 as compensation along with ₹96 which was charged extra from the complainant.

Bengaluru woman sues Flipkart for overcharging shampoo, wins ₹ 20k: Report

According to the report, Sowmya P, a resident from Palace Guttahalli decided to buy a shampoo from Flipkart during the big billion-day sale in October 2019. She ordered a Patanjali hair cleanser for which she was charged ₹191 whereas the MRP was just ₹95. She even reportedly raised complaints with the customer service of Flipkart where she was promised to resolve the issue with a refund. However, there was no further response or action from the e-commerce company and Sowmya decided to sue Flipkart for unfair trade practices.

In October 2019, she approached Bengaluru 4th additional district consumer disputes redressal commission and filed a complaint against Flipkart Internet Private Limited and HBK Enterprises for selling a shampoo bottle for exorbitant prices. She presented her case on her own and even produced all the documents as a matter of proof, and she even presented the pictures of items in the dispute.

However, the report said that the sellers were unable to explain to the court about overcharging the customer and judges gave a final verdict recently where they ordered sellers to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency of services. It further ordered Flipkart to pay ₹5,000 for court charges and another 5,000 for unfair trade practice.

