Bengaluru: Woman waiting at junction befriended by 4 men, gangraped at hotel in Koramangala

A woman in her thirties was allegedly gangraped at a hotel in Koramangala area of Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said on Friday, adding that the incident took place around midnight on Thursday. After dinner, the men allegedly made sexual advances towards the woman and raped her on the terrace of the private hotel, police said(Pixabay/Representative)

The woman works at a catering service and was waiting at Jyothi Nivas College junction of Koramangala when four men in their 20s approached her and started a conversation, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

According to the police, the woman is 33 years old and married.

In her complaint, the woman alleged after befriending her, the four men invited her to dinner at a hotel.

Woman raped at hotel's terrace

After dinner, the men allegedly made sexual advances towards the woman and raped her on the terrace of the private hotel, police said, adding that the accused threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The men allegedly released the woman around 6 am on Friday, a senior police officer said.

After reaching home, the woman narrated the incident to her husband and informed the police, police said.

Police said all the suspects hail from another state and work in hotels. Three of the accused have been arrested, they added.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case at Koramangala police station under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested three accused. The fourth accused has also been identified, and efforts are underway to nab him," Joint Commissioner (East) Ramesh Banoth told the news agency.

In an unrelated incident, police on Thursday said an 11-year-old girl physically assaulted by a man at a madrasa in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The incident that allegedly took place on February 16 in Hegde Nagar was also captured by the CCTV cameras installed inside the madrasa, PTI cited police.

The victim's mother, in her complaint lodged on Wednesday, alleged that her daughter was admitted to the 5th class in the Madrasa and its hostel in July 2024. Mohammad Hasan, son of the hostel in-charge, would frequently visit the hostel, police said.

Around 4.30 pm on February 16, the girl was called to the office where Hasan allegedly thrashed her with hands and kicked her for allegedly spilling rice and quarreling with other hostel girls while playing.