Bengaluru woman wakes up to find friend murdered with throat slit, victim's husband taken into custody: Report

In a chilling incident early Wednesday morning, a 28-year-old woman was found dead with a slit throat in her home at Vishweshwaraiah Layout near Kengeri, West Bengaluru. The victim, identified as Navyashree, a dance instructor, was discovered by her friend Aishwarya, who woke up to find the mattress soaked in blood and Navyashree's lifeless body beside her, The Indian Express reported. The murder follows a series of domestic disputes and suspicions of infidelity.

The police have arrested Kiran, age 31, the victim's husband, in connection with the murder. Kiran, a cab driver, had been married to Navyashree for three years following a relationship prior to their marriage. According to the police, Kiran had been embroiled in domestic disputes with Navyashree, fueled by suspicions of an extramarital affair.

On the morning of the murder, Navyashree had sought refuge at Aishwarya’s home, expressing fears for her safety. The two friends, originally from Bhadravathi in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, spent the evening together with a mutual friend, Anil, discussing Navyashree’s troubled situation, the report noted. Anil had suggested that Navyashree file a police complaint about her issues with Kiran.

After dropping Anil off at his residence, Aishwarya and Navyashree returned home around 11:30 pm and went to bed. The horrifying discovery was made by Aishwarya around 6 am, leading to a frantic scream that alerted neighbours, the publication added. One of the neighbours contacted the police control room, leading to the arrival of law enforcement officials.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Kiran had a spare key to the house and is suspected of entering while Aishwarya and Navyashree were asleep. He allegedly committed the murder before fleeing the scene. The police are continuing their investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the case, the report further stated.

More details are awaited shortly and will be updated as investigation progresses.