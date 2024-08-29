A 76-year-old Bengaluru woman died after a pack of street dogs attacked her while she was on her morning walk, reported news agency PTI. The incident happened in a playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli around 6.30 am on Wednesday. Bengaluru senior citizen dies after a pack of dogs attack her during morning walk

According to the report, the deceased is identified as Rajdulari Sinha, mother-in-law of an airman living in the Jalahalli area. At least 10-12 dogs attacked her while she was on her morning walk, and severe injuries were observed on her body. Sinha died while she was on her way to the hospital. A case has been registered at Bengaluru’s Gangammagudi police station, and an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness who saw the incident said that over a dozen dogs attacked her and nobody could help her. In an X post, he wrote, “Its a tragic scene in the morning itself. A dozen of stray dogs attack a lady. I shouted, and my family joined me, until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Airforce playground, Vidyaranyapura.I am guilty that I couldn't help her because of the wall.”

Many users complained that the street dogs became violent, as such attacks are frequently observed in many areas. A user wrote, “Loving animals for love and tending to them on a leash is one thing, but to contribute to the multiplication of stray dogs in the name of love is nonsense. The BBMP should impose heavy fines on the dog feeders unless they are ready to own them inside a private area.”

A second user said, “Yes it's a serious threat I find every lane there's a group of stray dogs I have seen them attacking people on the road it's high time BBMP/ govt find a solution to save life of innocent people.”