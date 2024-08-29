In a gruesome murder at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, a man slashed the throat of another man at a parking area of terminal 1 parking space on Wednesday. Bengaluru police arrested the accused, Ramesh, and an investigation is going on. Bengaluru airport sees brutal murder after man slashes another man's throat with machete: Report

According to reports, the deceased is identified as Ramakrishna, a trolley operator in Kempegowda International Airport. The preliminary investigation revealed that the motive of the crime is personal revenge.

Also Read - Stepfather suspected in murder of two schoolgirls in Bengaluru; Manhunt underway: Report

Ramakrishna reportedly had an illicit affair with the wife of Ramesh, and latter decided to end the life of the victim. He bought a machete and placed it in a backpack to kill Ramakrishna. After doing a recce, the accused learned the time of Ramakrishna’s arrival at the airport. He waited at the parking area of Bengaluru airport terminal1 and followed Ramakrishna to a nearby washroom. He then attacked the victim, slashed his throat with a machete and killed him.

Bengaluru police revealed that Ramesh was able to carry a machete to the airport as he travelled in a BMTC bus, as he travelled in a BMTC bus where he went unchecked. They also revealed that Ramesh had earlier planned to kill Ramakrishna in his village, but the plan failed.

Also Read - 'Yamaraja' and 'Chitragupta' conduct long-jump in Udupi? Viral video of unique protest against potholed roads

In a similar incident, two school girls were murdered with a machete at Bengaluru’s Amrutahalli recently. Stepfather of two victims was suspected of committing the horrific murder. A top cop who is investigating the matter said, “We have collected samples from the crime scene and have recovered the murder weapon. Though the stepfather is the prime suspect, we haven’t ruled out any other possibilities,”