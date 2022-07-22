Bengaluru-based Star Air to expand regional connectivity with two new aircrafts
- Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is adding two Embraer E175 aircrafts to its fleet to strengthen India's regional connectivity.
In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world.
The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air. India's regional sectors are one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world.
Star Air is striving to establish a fleet of Embraer aircrafts that will improve regional connectivity. Offering the right capacity at affordable fares, Star Air pledges to support the growing demand across India as the airline prepares for the Ministry of Civil Aviation's plans to build 100 airports.
"After witnessing a strong recovery in air travel, we are excited to partner with Embraer as we constantly aim at Connecting Real India and make travel accessible, reliable, and affordable. As the fastest-growing Indian regional airline, we are excited to touch new horizons and explore the skies with great vigor. The E175 aircraft will not only add flexibility and efficiency to our network but will also strengthen our customer relations as we provide them with an unparalleled flying experience," said Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Star Air.
As part of the statement, Star Air has also announced that the airline is confident of starting E175 operations by November 2022. Currently, the airline operates scheduled flights using its 5 ERJ-145 to connect 18 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhuj and Bidar.
PFI’s political wing SDPI wins 3 municipal seats in Neemuch district
Bhopal: Three candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India won the councillor elections from Neemuch, which witnessed communal tension in May this year. SDPI candidates Arbina Bi and Jafar Shah won from wards 10 and 11 of Rampur municipality of Neemuch district by defeating two BJP candidates while Jafar Shah won from wards no 11 of Manasa by defeating a Congress candidate.
AIIMS-Delhi hikes private ward room rent following 5% GST | Check revised rate
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has announced an increase in the charges of its private ward rooms following the recent decision by the GST Council to levy a 5 per cent tax on hospital room rent exceeding Rs 5,000 per day. Patients have to pay 10 days advance deposit of Rs 66,000, including 5 per cent GST and diet charges.
Thane: Girl dies in freak accident after truck falls on her while she was asleep
In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl sleeping in The girl, Madhu Bhatia, who sold soft toys along the highway's home along the Mumbai Nasik Highway, died on Friday after a truck lost control and fell onto to her in Thane city. The incident took place early on Friday morning, when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near Majiwada flyover towards Nasik end, along the Mumbai-Nasik Highway and collided with a hut at the side of the road.
Recruitment scam: ED raids houses of 2 WB ministers over alleged irregularities
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out raids at the houses of two West Bengal ministers in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools. The Calcutta high court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a few hundred school teachers by the School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.
For Union min Kulaste, ₹15 for corn is 'too high', says ‘free main milta hai’
In a viral video, Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is seen purchasing three corn cobs, at Rs 15 each, and then, in a mini-argument with the roadside corn seller, telling him that 'corn is available for free here'. “Going from Seoni to Mandla today. Tasted the local corn. All of us should purchase food items from local farmers and shopkeepers. This will ensure employment for them, and unadulterated goods,” Kulaste tweeted on Thursday.
