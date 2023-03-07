Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to have 6 main lanes with 2 service lines: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the newly constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway would feature six main carriageway lanes along with two service road lanes on either side.

While sharing the images of the expressway on Twitter, he said, "The 118 Km long #Bengaluru_Mysuru_Expressway is featuring 6 main carriageway lanes and 2 service road lanes on either side, developed at a cost of ₹8478 Cr as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana".

"It is expected to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to around 75 minutes", he further added.

The expressway, built at a cost of over ₹8,000 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, in his sixth visit this year to the poll bound state .

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is a 10-lane project, divided into two carriages -- one is Bengaluru to Nidagatta and Nidagatta to Mysuru. In the first stretch, 52km is Greenfield consisting of five bypasses which will reduce traffic blocks in Bengaluru and create a hassle-free journey for all commuters.

The expressway has five main bypasses, namely Srirangapatna bypass, Mandya bypass, Bidadi bypass, a 22-kilometre-long stretch that bypasses Ramanagara and Channapatna and the Maddur bypass. The bypasses have been constructed to avoid congestion coming from the cities and towns on the Bengaluru to Mysuru route, all of which have been opened for public use.

As per National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a toll fee of ₹205 per car would be charged for a return journey within 24 hours, whereas mini-buses and buses will be charged ₹220 and ₹460 for a one-way journey. The 118-km expressway is set to host two toll-collection points, which will charge toll for six categories of vehicles.

(with inputs from agencies)

