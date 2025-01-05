Bengaluru's 90-year-old iconic Shivaji Military Hotel expands to Hyderabad, to open a branch in Madhapur

Bengaluru’s legendary Shivaji Military Hotel, renowned for its mouth-watering non-vegetarian dishes, is making its debut outside the city. The iconic eatery, known for its Donne Biryani and Mutton Fry, is set to open a branch in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area this month. This marks the first expansion for the establishment, which has been a staple in Banashankari since 1935, attracting throngs of food lovers daily. Bengaluru's Shivaji Military Hotel is famous for its Biryani and other non-veg foods.

Also Read - 'Found my new beach getaway': Bengaluru CEO chooses Thailand over Goa for New Year, sparks online debate

Rajiv, the owner of Shivaji Military Hotel, shared his excitement about bringing the brand to Hyderabad. “Our legacy is heading to Hyderabad, and we are adapting to match the vibe of the city. Unlike our Bengaluru branch, the Hyderabad outlet will remain open until midnight for dinner. While Hyderabad is globally famous for its biryani, the city's love for Donne Biryani has been growing, and we excel in that space,” he said.

Bengaluru's popular food joints eyes Hyderabad for expansion

The decision comes as Bengaluru-inspired food trends gain traction in Hyderabad. Previously, Hoskote Biryani, another popular Bengaluru dish, was introduced in Hyderabad by several players, with early-morning service starting as early as 4 AM. This has paved the way for Bengaluru’s culinary culture to find a home in the City of Pearls.

Also Read - Bengaluru girl, 15, dies after wooden pole falls on her from under-construction building in VV Puram: Report

In addition, Rameshwaram Café, a Bengaluru-based eatery celebrated for its Dosas and Idlies, recently opened its first outlet outside Bengaluru in Hyderabad. Known for its authentic South Indian flavors, the café operates five locations in Bengaluru, including a new outlet on 100 Feet Road in Indira Nagar. Other branches are located in JP Nagar, Brookfield, and Rajaji Nagar. The brand is also gearing up to open an outlet at Bengaluru International Airport’s Terminal-1, catering to domestic travelers.

With these expansions, Bengaluru’s iconic food brands are carving a niche in Hyderabad’s dynamic culinary landscape, delighting food enthusiasts with their unique offerings.