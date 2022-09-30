Bengaluru's Cubbon park to get new jogging track, fountains in November: Report

Bengaluru's Cubbon Park is set for a makeover November with officials to undertake projects to enhance the beauty of the park. A new jogging track, renovated footpaths and fountains, internal roads and landscaping are among the new developments lined up, The Indian Express reported.

Authorities have also cleaned up and desilted the lotus pond, the Karagada Kunte pond and the boating point, while repairing the grill works around the park's periphery. They have also cut dried bamboo bushes that are prone to fires, and planted new ones in their stead.

The projects were being carried out under the Smart City scheme and would have been completed earlier than November had it not been for heavy monsoon showers this month. The total cost of the renovation projects have come up to ₹34 crore, which were divided into two phases - each costing ₹17 crore.

The greenery, spanning around 100 acres in the heart of the city, will see more lush cover in the coming days as authorities have planted 3,000 new saplings, while mapping and geo-tagging more than 9,000 existing trees.

The park - set up 150 years ago - is a favoured hangout spot for many residents, with its green cover suited to picnics, pet meetups and workout enthusiasts. It is also frequented by legislators and lawyers looking for a break, since it is adjacent to the Vidhana Soudha and the Karnataka High Court.

The development projects are set to be finished by October-end, with Phase A 95 per cent complete. Some works in Phase B are still pending.

Some of the projects were delayed as the officials in charge of the park's maintenance received opposition from several groups, including the walkers’ association, who were wary of ‘excessive concretisation’ of the park.

“They had to be convinced about the works taken up before we could move forward,” an engineer involved in the project told the publication.

