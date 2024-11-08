Bengaluru’s first digital population clock to be launched today; To track real-time demographic changes: Report

Bengaluru will debut its first digital population clock at the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) on Friday (November 8), showcasing real-time population estimates for Karnataka and India, The Hindu reported. This initiative, a collaboration between ISEC and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), aims to increase awareness of population dynamics and provide accurate data for research. The clock, prominently located at ISEC’s entrance, updates Karnataka’s population estimate every minute and 10 seconds, while India’s total ticks up every two seconds.

The clock, prominently located at ISEC’s entrance, updates Karnataka’s population estimate every minute and 10 seconds, while India’s total ticks up every two seconds, the report stated. According to C. M. Lakshmana, head of ISEC’s Population Research Centre, the clock’s precision is maintained through a satellite connection, allowing it to function independently with fully integrated components.

Lakshmana spoke to the publication about the clock and emphasised that it highlights the rapid pace of population growth, serving as a daily reminder of the urgency for sustainable development. Beyond simply showing numbers, it is a visual prompt for public awareness about demographic changes and their broader impact, the report noted.

The project extends beyond Bengaluru, with MoHFW installing similar clocks in 18 Population Research Centres across India. Alongside the clock, ISEC now hosts a new Census Data Research Workstation, also supported by MoHFW, providing researchers and students with access to comprehensive census data for deeper demographic analysis. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced software, enabling rigorous studies on population trends to inform policy and planning, the publication added.

The official inauguration will be attended by Kal Singh, Director General (Statistics Division) of MoHFW, along with other notable figures such as ISEC Board Chairman Sukhadeo Thorat and faculty members. This new setup aims to support scholars in demographic studies, enhancing public understanding of India’s evolving population landscape, the report further stated.