Bengaluru's KIA bags ‘best airport of the year’ award, Mangaluru airport wins in under-five million passenger category

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has bagged yet another title as the “Best Airport of the Year” at the Wings India Awards 2024, with Karnataka's Mangaluru International Airport winning the same within the under-five million passenger category. The Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (ANI)

The Bengaluru airport reportedly shared the title with its Delhi counterpart, as both the airports were tied for the top position.

The Bengaluru airport announced the news on social media, writing, “We are happy to announce that BLR Airport was awarded the 'Best Airport of the Year' at the Wings India Awards 2024. We are committed to operational excellence, sustainability initiatives and passenger-centric innovations. Thank you passengers, partners, stakeholders and team for being a part of our journey.”

The Wings India forum is Asia’s largest civil aviation exhibition, according to news agency PTI. It conducted the four-day event at Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad from Thursday, January 18, onwards. The theme of the event is "Connecting India to the World in Amrit Kaal: Setting the stage for Indian Civil Aviation @2047".

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was present at the ceremony and gave away the awards, the agency added.

The Kempegowda International Airport has been making headlines ever since the launch of its Terminal 2, which was built using a garden theme to signify Bengaluru's title as the garden city of India.

The airport has also bagged several awards of late, including the ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ award given away by UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, a Paris-based architectural awards jury, which recognized the new terminal as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world.

It was also recognised for its on time departures in a report published by aviation analytics firm Cirium, which noted that the KIA has been the “world's most punctual airport” from July to September 2023.