Bengaluru's Namma Metro clocks seven lakh footfalls on Wednesday. Details

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro clocked seven lakh foot falls on Wednesday, making it one of the highest ridership in a single day for the public transport. The full operations of Purple Line which were started on Monday has significantly increased the metro ridership.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro clocks seven lakh footfalls on Wednesday

In an X post, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan wrote, “Congratulations, Bengaluru, on Namma Metro's impressive 7,01,455 ridership yesterday, showcasing a commendable commitment towards sustainable urban mobility.”

Meanwhile, the metro trains are facing severe rush during the peak hours and commuters are demanding to increase the frequency of trains to cater the crowd. As the purple line connects east Bengaluru to other parts of the city, many IT employees started using metro for daily commute.

The Karnataka transport department has also launched 37 feeder bus services from KR Puram metro station. These feeder buses will operate from the KR Puram metro station towards the Outer Ring Road till Silk Board, which has many IT parks and often suffers from severe traffic snarls. The frequency of these feeder buses is set as per the morning and evening peak hours. During the peak hours, feeder buses will be available on the route every five minutes and during non-peak hours, the buses will be available every eight minutes.

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said that it is the government's mission to decongest Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road area. “In the next six months, many crucial and unprecedented changes are planned for BMTC. The government is also planning to purchase an additional 2,000 buses to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru. People who work in east Bengaluru are also requested to prefer using public transport for commuting to work,” he said during the inaugural event.

