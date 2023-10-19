In Bengaluru, the Namma Metro is making special arrangements for the days where cricket world cup matches are scheduled in the city. As metro is the most convenient public transport system to reach Chinnaswamy stadium, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced ‘paper tickets’ for cricket fans. Bengaluru's Namma Metro gears up for cricket World Cup in Chinnaswamy stadium(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The paper tickets will offer a trip between any metro station in Bengaluru and MG Road, Cubbon Park metro stations where the Chinnaswamy stadium is accessible. They will be made available for Rs. 50 on five days where the world cup matches are scheduled in Bengaluru.

In an announcement, BMRCL said, “In view of the World Cup Cricket matches being held in Bangalore on 20th, 26th Oct and 4th, 9th and 12 Nov 2023(A total of 5 days) BMRCL will be issuing return journey paper tickets that would be made available for sale at all the Metro Stations on the above days from 7.00 AM onwards. These paper tickets are valid for a single journey, originating at Cubbon Park or MG Road Metro Station to any other Metro Station only, on the same day of issue.”

However, the normal tickets will be available at counters as usual. The BMRCL advised passengers to buy metro tickets through their WhatsApp chatbot feature to avoid crowding at ticketing counters. “Besides the Paper Ticket of ₹50/-, the QR code tickets at normal rates with a discount of 5%, purchased on the day of the match will be valid for the whole day. The public are advised to purchase QR tickets on WhatsApp/ Namma Metro App/ PayTM in advance of the commencement of the Cricket match for hassle free return journey. Smart Cards and NCMC Cards also can be used as usual. Public are requested to make use of the above facility to avoid crowding ticket counters for purchase of tickets at Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro Stations,” added BMRCL.

