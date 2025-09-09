Bengaluru’s ORR–Airport metro line set for December 2027 completion: Report

The much-awaited Blue Line of Namma Metro, connecting Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), is expected to be completed by December 2027. According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), civil works have achieved 52.5% progress. (Representational Image)

The 58.19-km corridor is being developed in two phases, Phase 2A covering the 19.75-km stretch between Central Silk Board and Krishnarajapura (K.R. Pura), and Phase 2B spanning 38.44 km from KR Pura to the airport.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), civil works have achieved 52.5% progress as of June 30, 2025, The Hindu reported. Construction activity on the airport-bound section has picked up pace after a nine-month pause in 2023 triggered by a fatal incident at HBR Layout.

Two stations are being developed within the airport boundaries by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) based on its own architectural plan. The Airport City station will be constructed at ground level, while the Airport Terminal station is designed as a semi-underground facility, located about seven to eight metres below the surface.

The Blue Line will feature driverless trains fitted with luggage racks and advanced safety systems to cater to the needs of air travellers.

Planning for the line began nearly ten years ago. The detailed project report (DPR) for the Central Silk Board–K.R. Pura stretch was submitted in October 2016 and cleared by the State Cabinet in March 2017. The DPR for the Airport Line was finalised in September 2017 and received approval in January 2019. Together, Phases 2A and 2B are expected to cost ₹14,788 crore.

Review of progress

Recently, BMRCL’s new Managing Director, J. Ravishankar, reviewed the construction along the airport corridor between KIA and Hebbal. His inspection included the viaduct, station works, and the upcoming depot at Shettigere. He also checked on critical components such as railway crossings and cut-and-cover structures close to Indian Air Force land.

Officials said the review emphasised timely delivery, adherence to safety standards, and creation of world-class infrastructure, The Hindu report added.

Once operational, the Blue Line will provide a direct link from Bengaluru’s southern, eastern, and northern suburbs to the airport. The project is expected to ease travel across multiple corridors of the city and serve as one of the Metro’s most crucial routes.

