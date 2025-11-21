‘Bike taxis unsafe and unlawful,’ says Karnataka panel, but allows delivery riders to continue

A Karnataka government-appointed expert committee has delivered a decisive verdict on the state’s long-running bike-taxi controversy, recommending a complete continuation of the ban while allowing private two-wheelers to keep operating for app-based delivery services. The committee has recommended stronger enforcement against illegal bike taxis.

The panel, formed after a Karnataka High Court directive, made a clear legal and functional distinction: delivering goods is lawful on private vehicles, ferrying passengers for money is not, Moneycontrol reported.

Chaired by Transport Secretary NV Prasad, the committee concluded that bike taxis are “unlawful, unsafe and incompatible” with Bengaluru’s strained mobility ecosystem.

It pointed out that private motorcycles with white number plates cannot be used for hire under the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates commercial registration, valid permits, aggregator licences and passenger insurance, none of which bike taxis currently comply with, the report further added.

The panel noted that even the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has no approved insurance product for privately registered bikes carrying riders, leaving both parties exposed in case of accidents.

The report emphasises that app-based delivery services such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto and BigBasket are legitimate because they involve transporting goods, not people. Deliveries, it said, can legally be made using bicycles, private two-wheelers or even on foot.

On mobility and traffic impact, the committee warned that legalising bike taxis would worsen Bengaluru’s congestion. Between 2015 and 2025, two-wheeler numbers nearly doubled while BMTC buses, which carry a significant share of daily commuters, grew only 14 percent.

Moving people via bike taxis, the report argued, is highly space-inefficient, consuming far more road capacity compared to buses. Contrary to popular belief, bike taxis are also not cost-effective: a short ride can cost nearly ₹50, while BMTC fares start at ₹6.

The report also raised social concerns, noting that nearly 18 percent of bike-taxi riders are college students using parental vehicles for commercial work, leading to absenteeism and long-term academic risks.

The committee has recommended stronger enforcement against illegal bike taxis, greater investment in BMTC electric buses, enhanced last-mile connectivity and improved public-transport infrastructure. It also said gig workers should be supported through the state’s new Gig Workers Welfare Act, but without legalising bike taxis.

