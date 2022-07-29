Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar suggested this to repair Bengaluru's roads; See her post here
- Biocon's chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw chimed in once again to the Twitter debate on Bengaluru's infrastructure and roads.
In an educative post, Biocon's executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw once again joined the online discussion on Bengaluru's roads and pothole problems, sharing a video of a foreign technology which could seal and contain cracks in roads.
The video shows a patented technology called American Road Patch, which seals onto the road with an adhesive at the back. This is made up of a combination of polymers, geo-synthetic fiberglass and high-quality asphalt, which sticks onto roads and prevents water from seeping in. Potholes and cracks can be made waterproof with this solution as it remains effective in all weather conditions, according to americanroadpatch.com.
The patches, invented six years ago, are compatible with both tar/asphalt roads and concrete roads, the video adds. It also says traditional road repair methods consume time and also make the road under repair inaccessible for that duration, whereas road patches are an easy and less time-consuming alternative.
Terming it ‘interesting’, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted the video and tagged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator IAS officer Rakesh Singh, writing, “Interesting technology for rapid road repair.”
While some agreed that it would be a great technology to introduce, some questioned how feasible the solution would be for Bengaluru's roads saying the project if implemented would be “too optimistic”.
Bengaluru's roads and potholes have become infamous in the recent past, having claimed multiple lives. The city's civic administrative body, BBMP, identified nearly 10,000 potholes across the city in mid-May and is in the midst of carrying out repair works ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.
Residential colonies in Haryana to get regular power connections
Residential colonies established in Haryana, which do not have regular electricity connections, will be given power connections under various terms and conditions. In addition, 2,300 residential electricity connections have been given to 13 developers in the last four months. This information was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. An official spokesperson said that by August 15, regular connections will be issued to four developers.
Punjab govt going soft on former tainted Congress ministers, alleges BJP leader Bajwa
Raising doubts over the ongoing anti-corruption drive of Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, BJP leader and former MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa on Friday alleged that the few former Congress ministers, whose names have appeared in corruption cases, have been given an escape route on the behest of AAP's leadership in Delhi.
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
