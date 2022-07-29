Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar suggested this to repair Bengaluru's roads; See her post here

In an educative post, Biocon's executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw once again joined the online discussion on Bengaluru's roads and pothole problems, sharing a video of a foreign technology which could seal and contain cracks in roads.

The video shows a patented technology called American Road Patch, which seals onto the road with an adhesive at the back. This is made up of a combination of polymers, geo-synthetic fiberglass and high-quality asphalt, which sticks onto roads and prevents water from seeping in. Potholes and cracks can be made waterproof with this solution as it remains effective in all weather conditions, according to americanroadpatch.com.

The patches, invented six years ago, are compatible with both tar/asphalt roads and concrete roads, the video adds. It also says traditional road repair methods consume time and also make the road under repair inaccessible for that duration, whereas road patches are an easy and less time-consuming alternative.

Terming it ‘interesting’, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted the video and tagged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator IAS officer Rakesh Singh, writing, “Interesting technology for rapid road repair.”

While some agreed that it would be a great technology to introduce, some questioned how feasible the solution would be for Bengaluru's roads saying the project if implemented would be “too optimistic”.

Also Read: 'Frustrated and angry': Kiran Mazumdar joins online rant on Bengaluru potholes

Bengaluru's roads and potholes have become infamous in the recent past, having claimed multiple lives. The city's civic administrative body, BBMP, identified nearly 10,000 potholes across the city in mid-May and is in the midst of carrying out repair works ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.