'Frustrated and angry': Kiran Mazumdar joins online rant on Bengaluru potholes
- Biocon's chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw chimed in to the ever ongoing Twitter rant on Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure and roads.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, joined the online rant against Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure on Monday and directed frustration at local politicians.
“Frustrated and angry at the total lack of responsibly of our MLA, Panchayat and MP of Anekal Taluka and Huskur Gram Panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur - Sarjapur Road. Why does government build bus depot and quarters with no road to support it? Shame on all the local politicians,” she wrote.
Responding to a reply by a handle called Sherlock Nair, she later went on to say: “The moment you leave Karnataka, roads improve in neighbouring states - that’s the shameful state of affairs when it comes to road infra. It’s about issuing road tenders to third rate contractors n construction cos - look no further than the never ending Blr-Mysuru super highway!”
She even quoted a video that shows a pothole-ridden road in Bengaluru, and wrote: “Shocking and shameful.”
Frequent downpours in the city have caused much destruction to its already below average roads. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its recent survey identified over 10,000 potholes and work is underway to get them repaired.
Incidentally, her rant comes even as the Karnataka High Court instructed to the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) commissioner Rajesh Gowda to follow all court orders. The high court on Monday had also ordered the BBMP to finalise its tenders and contracts and fill potholes across the city as early as possible.
