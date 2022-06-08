Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Frustrated and angry': Kiran Mazumdar joins online rant on Bengaluru potholes
bengaluru news

'Frustrated and angry': Kiran Mazumdar joins online rant on Bengaluru potholes

  • Biocon's chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw chimed in to the ever ongoing Twitter rant on Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure and roads.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: Businesswoman, founder and chairperson of Biocon Limited.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: Businesswoman, founder and chairperson of Biocon Limited.
Published on Jun 08, 2022 08:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByYamini C S | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, joined the online rant against Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure on Monday and directed frustration at local politicians.

“Frustrated and angry at the total lack of responsibly of our MLA, Panchayat and MP of Anekal Taluka and Huskur Gram Panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur - Sarjapur Road. Why does government build bus depot and quarters with no road to support it? Shame on all the local politicians,” she wrote.

Responding to a reply by a handle called Sherlock Nair, she later went on to say: “The moment you leave Karnataka, roads improve in neighbouring states - that’s the shameful state of affairs when it comes to road infra. It’s about issuing road tenders to third rate contractors n construction cos - look no further than the never ending Blr-Mysuru super highway!”

She even quoted a video that shows a pothole-ridden road in Bengaluru, and wrote: “Shocking and shameful.”

Frequent downpours in the city have caused much destruction to its already below average roads. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its recent survey identified over 10,000 potholes and work is underway to get them repaired. 

Incidentally, her rant comes even as the Karnataka High Court instructed to the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) commissioner Rajesh Gowda to follow all court orders. The high court on Monday had also ordered the BBMP to finalise its tenders and contracts and fill potholes across the city as early as possible.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
bengaluru
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out