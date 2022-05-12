BJP committed to give representation to OBCs: CM Bommai on BBMP polls
After a stir caused by the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday that all states and union territories must conduct their respective local body elections in two weeks' time, the Karnataka state government also woke up and pledged to abide by the ruling.
The impending Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, that have been overdue for nearly two years, will now have to be held within the deadline prescribed by the Supreme Court, that gave the order while hearing a case pertaining to the state of Madhya Pradesh.
The polls to the local administrative body were first supposed to be held in March - May, however were delayed after the Bommai government cited the need to redraw BBMP wards first, and then said that the much-awaited polls will be held only after providing reservation for backward classes.
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah then chipped in and urged CM Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state.
Bommai, who had instructed the Law Department and the Advocate General to study the full text of the order of the Supreme Court on holding elections, tweeted on Wednesday that, “Further steps will be taken on local body elections in consultation with state election commission. Our BJP party is committed to give representation to OBC’s over and above provisions already in place.
"It is our endeavour to Increase the representation of OBCs as a step toward achieving social equality whilst also ensuring their participation in local bodies for better governance,” Bommai added.
The CM had told media on Wednesday that he will discuss the matter with the State Election Commission and act accordingly. The BBMP has been functioning without an elected council since September 2020.
