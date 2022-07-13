BJP discriminating in fund allocation in Kalyana Karnataka: Cong
Former minister and Congress legislator from Chittapur in Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government for alleged discrimination in disbursal of funds in the district and region.
“BJP is preparing for elections. BJP MLAs get ₹28.5 crore, Congress MLAs get ₹4 crore for development under KKRDB. Direct allocation to MLCs and MLAs in macro is against the rules.Why ₹5 crore to a non functional hospital? Why ₹6 crore reserved? KKRDB is now “BJP Development Board,” Kharge post on Twitter with #40%government.
Kharge was referring to the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Developmental Board (KKRDB) which was formed after an amendment of the Constitution [Article 371(j)] to give additional support to bring the region, with some of the most backward districts in the country, on par with the rest of Karnataka. There are six districts (Bidar, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Koppala, Ballari and Raichur) and 42 assembly constituencies in the region under KKRDB.
With elections scheduled next year, the Congress has levelled similar allegations which point at discrimination in allocation of funds under Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.
In March this year, the Congress had raised the issue in Bengaluru which has 28 assembly constituencies where the BJP was allegedly allocating more to its own party-held constituencies.
According to the details released by Ramalinga Reddy, the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in March, the BJP government has released a total of ₹6,116.74 crore since it came to power in 2019.
In 2021-22, the BJP released ₹ 2,658 crore for 16 constituencies and another ₹1,105.41 crore for the construction of storm water drains. During the same period, in all three categories, constituencies where the Congress is in power received ₹2186.48 crore, according to Reddy.
Dasarahalli, where the JD(S) is in power has received ₹288 crore, data from the Congress shows.
Karnataka ministers Murugesh Nirani, Prabhu Chavan and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa incharge of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur respectively could not be reached for comment.
Katraj Zoo’s bicycle on rent service shut down
The Pune Municipal Corporation which started the 'bicycle on rent service' at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj in 2019, and provided battery operated van service to visitors, has been shut down. The contractor has also taken back the 50 bicycles provided for the service. The PMC had also constructed a road network in the zoo premises for the same.
Himachal ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress
In a major setback to the ruling party in Himachal, its former BJP chief Khimi Ram Sharma on Tuesday joined the Congress at the party's headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Rajya Sabha member and Himachal party affairs incharge Rajeev Shukla. Khimi Ram has been a close confidante of former HP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. He remained the state BJP chief from 2009 to 2012.
Ashwini Bhide is back as Metro 3 boss
Ashwini Bhide, 52, the bureaucrat who was in the eye of the storm for spearheading construction of the car shed at Aarey for Metro 3, and who had to step down from the position after the MVA government took over, is back with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation On Tuesday, Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer was given additional charge as managing director, MMRCL, which is implementing the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 project. She was transferred out of MMRCL in January 2020.
LMC to charge vehicles parked by roadside, hikes fees for mobile food vans
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to levy an annual charge for such commercial establishments, whose employees use public roads for parking vehicles. Scrap dealers and travel agencies, would also be charged. The municipal corporation has increased annual vending fees for mobile food van operators, though fees for street vendors remains unchanged. The proposals have been approved by the LMC house. License fee will also be charged from those running a travel agency.
Himachal: Credit war over construction of Atal Tunnel erupts again
With the political parties gearing up for the Himachal assembly elections, a 'credit war' has once again erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over the construction of a tunnel beneath the 13,058ft high Rohtang Pass. HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh in a statement said that the BJP was wrongly taking credit for the construction of the tunnel built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore.
