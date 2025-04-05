Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'BJP is 'pitamah' of price rise': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slams opposition

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 05, 2025 02:26 PM IST

Karnataka BJP had been protesting against the Congress government over recent price hikes in milk, diesel, petrol, garbage cess, etc.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday slammed the BJP protest over the issue of the protests against the price hike while calling them the "pitamah" of price rise.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

"They (BJP) are the 'pitamah' of price rise. We hiked the price of milk, and it will benefit the farmers," Shivakumar told reporters.

Also Read - Five killed, several injured as mini bus rams into stationary truck in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Speaking about his Delhi visit, the Deputy CM said that he met the irrigation and civil aviation minister, and they have agreed to call a meeting of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka over the Krishna river water issue

He said, "In Delhi, we met the irrigation and civil aviation minister, and they have agreed to call a meeting in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka over the Krishna river water issue. We know that Tamil Nadu will not cooperate regarding the Kaveri water issue, and only the Court is a way now."

Karnataka BJP had been protesting against the Congress government over recent price hikes in milk, diesel, petrol, garbage cess, etc.

Earlier, on April 3, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka fiercely criticized the Congress government for its policies, particularly the recent price hikes and taxes imposed on the public.

Also Read - Bengaluru Infosys employee doubles up as bike taxi rider to beat weekend blues and increase productivity

Karnataka BJP leaders, including CT Ravi, staged protests against state government policies in Bengaluru.

"BJP is fighting against the government's price hike policies and will take it to a logical conclusion," Ashoka stated, making it clear that the party would not back down in opposing what he described as the government's exploitative financial strategies.

He turned his focus to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of corruption. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is stealing through taxes, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is stealing through commissions," Ashoka said, pointing to both as the central figures in the state's alleged mismanagement.

Ashoka used a metaphor to criticize the government's financial tactics, saying, “There is a tradition of placing money on a corpse after death. The Congress government has increased fees even for death certificates to collect money.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 'BJP is 'pitamah' of price rise': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slams opposition
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On