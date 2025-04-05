Five killed, several injured as mini bus rams into stationary truck in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

A tragic road accident in the early hours of Saturday claimed the lives of five people, including a 13-year-old girl, when a mini bus collided with a stationary truck near Nelogi Cross in Jewargi taluk of Karnataka Kalaburagi district. Several others sustained injuries in the incident, police said. According to officials, the truck had been halted on the left side of the road due to a punctured tyre, when the incident happened.

The victims, all hailing from Bagalkote, were on a pilgrimage to a dargah in Kalaburagi when their vehicle crashed into the rear of a truck that was parked on the roadside around 3.30 am.

According to officials, the truck had been halted on the left side of the road due to a punctured tyre. The driver was reportedly in the process of changing the tyre when the mini bus rammed into it from behind.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police A Srinivasulu confirmed that the collision was so severe that five people died instantly. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

The driver of the mini bus is said to have fled the scene following the crash. Efforts are underway to trace his whereabouts, police said.

Authorities are still verifying the total number of people injured. A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress.

