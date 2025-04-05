‘BJP is targeting one community’: Karnataka Minister on Waqf Amendment Bill

Reacting to the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday said that the BJP-led central government is targeting a particular community and misusing its majority. Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre.

"The BJP-led central government is targeting a particular community and misusing its majority...We always talk about unity in diversity and it is our responsibility to take everyone along...Have the leaders whom they worship ever gone to jail and fought for the freedom of the nation?" Khandre told ANI.

He further said that the BJP government has not done anything, and in the name of nationalism, they are "provoking people."

"They have not done anything. In the name of nationalism, they are provoking people...There are issues related to unemployment, farmers...They always divert attention from the main issues like unemployment...There should have been a discussion on the US imposing 26% 'reciprocal tariffs' on India. But they don't allow any discussion on it. The Congress will come into power and work for the development of the nation," he added.

Rajya Sabha sat beyond Thursday midnight to pass the legislation. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate with 288 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 232 against it.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.