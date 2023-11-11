BJP, JD(S) leaders congratulate Vijayendra over elevation, Cong takes 'dynasty politics' dig

The leadership of BJP's new alliance partner in Karnataka -- JD(S) -- was among the political leaders who congratulated B Y Vijayendra on his appointment as the new president of the saffron party's state unit. The BJP on Friday appointed Vijayendra, the younger son of veteran leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, as its state unit president. He is currently the party's state vice-president.

BJP, JD(S) leaders congratulate Vijayendra over elevation, Congress slams

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and its state President H D Kumaraswamy congratulated Vijayendra over a phone call, his office said in a statement.

Also Read - BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra is new Karnataka BJP chief

"Already active in the (BJP) organisation as a young leader, he has been given a huge responsibility at a young age. I am confident that he will be able to handle this onerous responsibility entrusted to him. I wish Mr. Vijayendra all the best," Kumaraswamy posted on 'X'. The JD(S) and BJP in September had announced an alliance, and the former joined the NDA, following a meeting of Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda in New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two parties are yet to formalise details of the alliance, including seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, in which Vijayendra is likely to play a crucial role.

Taking a swipe at the BJP accusing it of "dynasty politics," the Congress in Karnataka said on 'X': "Congratulations to son of Yediyurappa, who has been elected as the new state president of BJP on the merit of him being Yediyurappa's son."

BJP national President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among the prominent leaders who congratulated Vijayendra over phone.

Former Chief Minister and veteran leader S M Krishna and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh too conveyed best wishes to him over telephone, according to his office. The 47-year-old, who is a first-time MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, who had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year in view of the impending Assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kateel, speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, called Vijayendra an "organisation man" who rose in the party from being a normal Karyakarta, and his appointment has brought in a fresh vigour into the party.

He said under Vijayendra, the party will be strengthened unitedly from the booth level and BJP will fight against the Congress' misrule.

Speaking about his four-and-half-year-tenure as party President, Kateel said he travelled across the state 18 times and effectively built the party organisation from the page and booth level and had effectively fought several elections. "Yes, we lost the recent Assembly polls, but I'm satisfied that I have been able to build the organisation to the best of my ability," he said, as he thanked the party leadership and seniors for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON