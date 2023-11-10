The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa, son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa as the party president for Karnataka. He will be the tenth Karnataka’s BJP state chief, taking over from Nalin Kumar Kateel who was appointed as the state BJP chief in 2019. BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra is new Karnataka BJP chief

“BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA as State President of Karnataka, BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect,” the BJP said in a statement.



In the recent assembly elections, Vijayendra won as an MLA from Shikaripura constituency, once represented by his father. The BJP's top leadership is yet to announce the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the southern state where it lost the mandate in assembly elections.

After quitting electoral politics, BS Yediyurappa had widely campaigned for the BJP across the state during the assembly election to help the saffron party to retain power. He also campaigned across the Shikaripura for his son and urged the voters of his constituency to help BY Vijayendra to win with a huge majority.

Meanwhile, there has been competition for the post among the senior leaders of the BJP from the state. Senior leaders like Shoba Karandlaje, CT Ravi and V. Sunil Kumar were the runners for the post, but the party chose Vijayendra, a first-time MLA and junior to several BJP leaders in the state.

