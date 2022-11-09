BJP leader gives his own definition of 'Hindu' in row over Cong leader's remarks

After Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi triggered a row with his remarks on the word 'Hindu', BJP leader Ramesh Katti has come forward with his own definition, saying it is not a religion but a nationality.

This comes amid state-wide protests by the ruling BJP on Wednesday against the controversial statements made by Jarkiholi, news agency PTI reported.

"Hinduism is being discussed today. There is no Hindu religion; it is a formation, a lifestyle. It's a way of life," Katti was quoted by NDTV.

"I have read many books… Where did the word Hindu come from…‘Hindu' is not a religion, but a nationality," he added.

Jarkiholi sparked a controversy Sunday while speaking at an event - also in Belagavi - when he said the word 'Hindu' is of Persian origin and had a 'horrible, shameful' meaning.

"They speak about Hindu dharm... (but) where did the Hindu word come from? Is it ours? It is Persian. Persian is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. What is Bharat's relationship with it? How did Hindu become yours? There should be a debate on this," he said.

Jarkiholi stood by his statement even as his party 'unequivocally' condemned it. "Hinduism is a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally," the Congress' Rajya Sabha MP, Randeep Singh Surjewala, tweeted.

The Congress' state unit chief DK Shivakumar also took a similar stand. "Satish Jarkiholi's statement is his personal opinion and not the Congress party's opinion, we will ask for his explanation on the same. Congress Party supports all religions and does not agree with his statement," he told ANI.