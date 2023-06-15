BJP MP Tejasvi Surya meets ex-PM Deve Gowda; scholarship cheques of 10k distributed

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday met former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda as part of BJP's Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan initiative after which Gowda handed over scholarship cheques of ₹10,000 each to children.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Surya wrote, "Met Fmr PM Sri @H_D_Devegowda as part of #MahaJanSamparkAbhiyan & apprised him of work during #9YearsOfSeva & since 2019 as MP. So nice of him to hand over Rs10,000 scholarship cheques to students, including kids of auto drivers from B'luru, from our #NaMoVidyanidhi program," tweeted Surya.

Surya described the former PM as a statesman who has always placed national interest as paramount in his politics.

He further wrote, "Devegowda Ji, a statesman par excellence, has always placed national interest as paramount in his politics. Grateful to have got the opportunity to interact with him, seek his blessings & guidance".

Gowda handed over scholarship cheques sponsored by Surya's NaMo Vidyanidhi programme.

BJP MP informed that Devegowda Ji also handed over ₹10,000 scholarship cheques to ten thousand students under 'NaMo Vidyanidhi scholarship programme'.

During the meeting, Surya informed, both discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government's achievements in the last 9 years.

The BJP leader further informed, that 1,000 students have already benefited from this initiative.

"Under the #NaMoVidyanidhi initiative, we aim to help 10,000 kids from low-income families of Bengaluru South to pursue their education with scholarships of ₹10,000 each, paid directly to schools/colleges. 1,000 students have already benefited from this initiative," he tweeted.

During the meeting, Suriya said that he apprised the former Prime Minister of how reforms by the Modi government helped Bengaluru.

"Apprised him on how reforms by Sri @narendramodi Govt helped B'luru.Reforms in Banking & Deposit insurance brought solace to depositors of Guru Raghavendra Bank. SWAMIH funds for stalled Real Estate projects helped in the completion of Mantri Serenity Apt. on Kanakapura Road," he tweeted.

Devegowda served as the 11th Prime Minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997.

He was also the 14th Karnataka Chief Minister from 1994 to 1996.

