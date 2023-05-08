BJP worker attacked in Bengaluru, MP Tejasvi Surya alleges Congress' hand

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that one of the BJP workers in Bengaluru’s BTM layout was attacked by the Congress workers on Sunday night. He even shared the pictures of the worker with injuries, and the victim was later admitted in the hospital.

BJP worker attacked in Bengaluru, MP Tejasvi Surya met him on Sunday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tejasvi also made an allegation against former Congress Corporator Manjunath Reddy and said that he is behind the attack. He tweeted, “Our karyakarta Harinath is brutally assaulted by Congress rowdies in BTM Layout. He is now in the hospital. A similar attempt on his life was made earlier 2 years ago. Harinath has clearly mentioned that he was assaulted by ex Corporator Manjunath Reddy. Yet no action till now.” However, the Bengaluru South MP later clarified that Harinath was initially attacked in 2018 and not two years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further alleged that the Bengaluru police arrested Harinath earlier when he filed a complaint against the assault on him earlier. “ I am at Madiwala Police Station now along with Harinath’s daughter. When similar attempt on his life was made in the past, an FIR was filed. Guess what the BTM Layout police did? Arrest the victim Harinath himself! 7 hours after the registration of FIR, no action, no arrest,” he added.

However, Tejasvi later said that the police promised to arrest the accused by Monday morning. “DCP South East came to Madiwala Police Station. He assured that suspects will be arrested before 7.30 AM. I trust our system and hope the arrests will be made. If the promised arrests are not made, the simple conclusion is that the concerned authorities facilitated the absconding of the suspects by not acting within time,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON