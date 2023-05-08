The Kerala Story exposes ‘new type of terrorism,' says BJP chief Nadda

Controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ exposes ‘new type of terrorism’ that does not use ammunition, said BJP chief JP Nadda, becoming the latest leader from his party to endorse the Adah Sharma-starrer. Haveri [Karnataka], Apr 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Haveri on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Jagat Prakash Nadda Twitter)

“I just got to watch The Kerala Story. We know about a new type of terrorism…we have heard of bullets, bombs and automatic weapons being used for terrorism. There is, however, this dangerous type of terrorism that is without ammunition. This film successfully exposes such ‘poisonous’ terrorism and the conspiracy behind it,” said the BJP chief in Bengaluru on Sunday night, after watching the movie in a special screening organised by the party.

Nadda, however cautioned that this ‘new type of terrorism’ should not be associated with a particular state or religion.

Referring to a recent Kerala high court order refusing to stay the release of ‘The Kerala Story,’ he said that the court, while refusing to order a stay, made a ‘serious observation.’

“Our youngsters who are misguided, and reach a point of no return…the movie is an eye-opener for them, and for the society and large. All of use should watch it,” he further remarked.

Like 2022's ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, ‘The Kerala Story’ too has been endorsed heavily by the ruling party, including by prime minister Narendra Modi, who mentioned the film while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Bellary ahead of the May 10 election in that state, where the BJP is seeking a re-election. In Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron party is in power, and which will go to polls towards the end of the year, the movie has been declared tax-free.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘The Kerala Story’ hit the theatres on May 5. In its teaser, the makers had claimed that more than 32,000 women from the southern state were recruited to the Islamic State (IS), triggering a massive political row. The makers, however, told the high court they will take down the teaser from their social media accounts.

