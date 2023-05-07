BJP unit arranges a special screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengaluru, invites young women

The BJP unit in Karnataka has arranged a special screening of the controversial Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’ for young girls in Bengaluru. BJP national president JP Nadda will attend as a chief guest to this screening at Garuda mall on Sunday evening. A banner from The Kerala Story’ film,

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urged the young girls of Bengaluru to attend the screening of the film. He tweeted, “'The Kerala Story’ is an important movie documenting & reflecting social issues of our times, in Kerala & other parts of the country. It has a salient message for our young women. We are inviting young girl students of Bengaluru to join National President of BJP Sri @JPNadda Ji for a special screening of the movie, today evening at 8:45 PM, Inox, Garuda Mall, MG Road. Only 100 seats are available. Please register immediately on the form below.”\

The teaser of this Sudipto Sen movie claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited by the IS. Facing flak for the number, the producer has agreed to remove the teaser from social media.

PM Modi also mentioned the movie in his recent speech in Karnataka and said, “The movie ‘The Kerala story’ is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala which is a beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements. It only knows to ban things and completely ignore development. The party even has a problem with me chanting ‘Jai Bajarang Bali’“ The Kerala Story has hit the big screens on May 5.