BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey

Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka.

“Majority of our maulvis, they are taught in Deoband school of thought. Earlier, they (maulvis) were locals and were part of the local way of living peacefully. But in the last 10-15 years, maulvis trained in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar come here and are in majority of the masjid. They preach radicalism, including what to eat and dress,” Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad told HT.

He said that these maulvis are the ones provoking members of the community and are responsible for instances like DJ Halli, KJ Halli and the recent violence in Hubballi. He added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals.

The statements come at a time when the Karnataka police continue to be on the lookout for a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru.

The probe against the maulvi began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said. The person identified as Waseem by police is seen standing on a police jeep and addressing a mob outside the police station in the purported videos.

Labhu Ram, the Hubballi police commissioner, on Tuesday, told HT that police are on the lookout for Waseem and he has been absconding since the incident in which at least 49 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out late on Saturday night.

According to officials, a person had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered. Not satisfied with the action, a mob started gathering around the police station. They were persuaded and later dispersed from the spot. Around midnight, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station and damaged vehicles belonging to law enforcement authorities.

MP Renukacharya, the BJP legislator from Honnali and the political secretary to the chief minister on Wednesday said maulvis who infuses hatred against the country, provoke people and disturbs the harmony in the society must be investigated.

“They (maulvi’s) come from different states, from rural areas and settle in urban centres. We don’t know who they are. They have no address, ID cards or anything. We don’t know if they have been involved in any anti-national activities, if they have slaughtered cows....such people our government should monitor,” he said.