BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey
Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka.
“Majority of our maulvis, they are taught in Deoband school of thought. Earlier, they (maulvis) were locals and were part of the local way of living peacefully. But in the last 10-15 years, maulvis trained in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar come here and are in majority of the masjid. They preach radicalism, including what to eat and dress,” Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad told HT.
He said that these maulvis are the ones provoking members of the community and are responsible for instances like DJ Halli, KJ Halli and the recent violence in Hubballi. He added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals.
The statements come at a time when the Karnataka police continue to be on the lookout for a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru.
The probe against the maulvi began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said. The person identified as Waseem by police is seen standing on a police jeep and addressing a mob outside the police station in the purported videos.
Labhu Ram, the Hubballi police commissioner, on Tuesday, told HT that police are on the lookout for Waseem and he has been absconding since the incident in which at least 49 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out late on Saturday night.
According to officials, a person had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered. Not satisfied with the action, a mob started gathering around the police station. They were persuaded and later dispersed from the spot. Around midnight, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station and damaged vehicles belonging to law enforcement authorities.
MP Renukacharya, the BJP legislator from Honnali and the political secretary to the chief minister on Wednesday said maulvis who infuses hatred against the country, provoke people and disturbs the harmony in the society must be investigated.
“They (maulvi’s) come from different states, from rural areas and settle in urban centres. We don’t know who they are. They have no address, ID cards or anything. We don’t know if they have been involved in any anti-national activities, if they have slaughtered cows....such people our government should monitor,” he said.
-
Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues.
-
UP temples, mosques remove speakers, lower volume
On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to their premises and doesn't cause inconvenience to anyone. The chief minister's orders came in the backdrop of communal clashes in several states after Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti processions. In Gorakhpur, the Gorakhnath Temple trust lowered the volume of the loudspeakers installed on the premises.
-
No Covid 4th wave in state: Karnataka minister Sudhakar
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
-
Artistes are learning to pivot during pandemic
Yet, in this seemingly endless tragedy that is Covid, technology has been our path to cultural consumption. Our engagement with the arts was mostly, if not exclusively, online. This gives us a false sense of security. The problem is that engaging with the arts virtually gives a feeling of false security. Technology makes the arts accessible and pervasive, universal and ubiquitous. Performing arts are not portable like books, they are not two-dimensional like films.
-
State will talk to major political parties before finalising guidelines for loudspeakers, says Walse Patil
The State government would deliberate with leaders of major political parties, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, before finalising the guidelines for the use of loudspeakers at religious places, home minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Wednesday, while cautioning that it would be allowed only after obtaining necessary permissions. MNS and the Bharatiya Janata Party have already demanded removal of loudspeakers at mosques, with Thackeray setting the May 3 deadline before the state government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics