Bommai: Govt to establish 'anchor bank' to fund women's self help groups
Karnataka government will establish the 'anchor bank' to ease the availability of financial help for women's self-help groups (SHGs), said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.
Inaugurating the 'Sanjeevini Saras-2022' national mela at Basavanagudi National College Grounds on Friday evening, Bommai said that the anchor bank will ensure the financial help within one-month duration thus enabling the SHG women entrepreneurs to commence their activities at the earliest.
In the recent budget, an amount of ₹500 crores have been earmarked to further strengthen women's self-help groups which are estimated to create four lakh self-employment opportunities, the chief minister informed.
He further said that in the budget, the government has allocated ₹47,000 crores for women's welfare and ₹43,000 crores for children's welfare and the government will issue an order within a week to implement these intended programmes.
Though the state stands in fourth place in the country in terms of per capita income, only 25-30 per cent are contributing to the GSDP, and the rest 70 per cent are working only for their livelihood, he said.
Bommai asserted that the government is taking all measures to empower those who are in the 70 per cent group so that they also will be able to engage in economic activities which contribute to the GSDP.
Among women, only 5-10 per cent are economically self-dependent. Despite women toiling hard in every sector, their effort is not being valued in a justifiable manner. Inclusive growth will become a reality only when women are actively involved in economic activities, he opined.
The chief minister also mentioned that the transactions by SHGs have doubled as a result of linking them with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc.
Dr Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, in his introductory remarks said, the government aspires for equal distribution of resources by empowering women belonging to self-help groups.
Ministers MTB Nagaraj, Shakarappa Munenakoppa, MLC A Devegowda, MLAs Uday B Garudachar, Ravi Subrahmanya, Actresses Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Sonu Gowda, National Livelihood Mission Director Manjusri, ACS Selvakumar, ACS Vandita Sharma were among those who were present.
Over 300 stalls set up by SHGs from 23 states will display and sell more than 150 different products till April 18, Bommai added.
(ANI)
-
Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham
The temple was locked by Archeological Survey of India in 1970's after a controversy over the presence of a mosque and sanctum sanctorum of the temple at the same place. The temple's sanctum sanctorum is opened only on Mahashivratri every year. On Thursday, Uma Bharti tweeted that she will perform Jalabhishek in the temple on April 11. After Bharti's claim, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma supported her and said the lock will be opened soon.
-
Delhi sees two early morning fire outbreaks, few injuries reported
A fire broke out in the Azad market area on Saturday morning, engulfing five shops spread over three buildings, reported news agency ANI. Delhi Fire Service, Divisional Fire Officer, Rajinder Atwal, said that the fire has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. Another blaze at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area has left six firefighters injured. They have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital for treatment.
-
TMC leader’s murder probe handed to CBI
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh, following which violence broke out in West Bengal's Birbhum district that killed nine people last month. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death when 10 houses were set ablaze in Bogtui village on March 21, in a suspected fallout of the murder of Sheikh.
-
BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a UT, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that efforts were on to make Mumbai a Union Territory and “bring in Centre's rule in the city”. Raut further alleged that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and businessmen were part of this “conspiracy”.
-
Woman injured during snatching bid in outer Delhi
A 23-year-old woman suffered injuries to The woman, Arti Devi's left leg after she was dragged on the road as she refused let go of the handbag that three men on a motorcycle were trying to snatch from her in outer Delhi's Mundka on Wednesday night. The woman cried out, and onlookers caught one of the snatchers. The other two fled, leaving their motorcycle behind, the police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics